This secret Android feature keeps prying eyes away from your phone: Here’s how

Your smartphone nowadays consists of all crucial and private information, including messages, photos, emails, apps, and browsing history. While your phone is a personal gadget, there may be times when you’ll have to lend your phone to someone to simply make a call or quickly use an app. However, sometimes this may lead to accidental or intentional access to your personal content. To prevent this, many Android phones come with a feature called Guest Mode.

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Know what Guest Mode on Android devices is, and how it works when it comes to protecting your information from prying eyes.

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What is the Guest Mode feature on Android?

Guest Mode is a feature available on most Android phones, except Samsung Galaxy devices. This feature creates a temporary user profile that will help you separate your main account.

In this case, the person using your phone can only access basic features, and they will not be able to see your photos, messages, apps, accounts, or other personal information. Once they're done with your phone, you can simply disable the guest session. This also lets you erase any activity, such as apps opened or files downloaded during that session.

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How to enable Guest Mode feature

Step 1: On an Android phone, go to Settings and click on “System”

Step 2: Scroll down until you see the Users option, and click on the option.

Step 3: Now, here you can set up a guest account, but first, enable the “Allow user switch” toggle

Step 4: Now, click on “Add guest,” from where you can set up a Guest Mode profile or someone you know.

Step 5: Once added, your phone will switch to the Guest profile, where the user can make calls, browse the web, and use basic apps without accessing your personal photos, messages, accounts, or files.

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Now, you can access Guest Mode on your Quick Settings panel, where you can switch between profiles easily.

