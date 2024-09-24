This trick helped secure Coldplay India tickets before public sale, according to tech professionals

As Coldplay fans across India grapple with disappointment and frustration over sold-out shows for the band's upcoming tour, several tech professionals have claimed they managed to secure tickets ahead of the general public by using a browser tool called "Inspect Element" on the BookMyShow website.

Coldplay is set to return to India after a nine-year hiatus, performing at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on January 18th, 19th, and 21st, 2025, as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour. Tickets for the highly anticipated concerts went on sale exclusively on BookMyShow on September 25th.

Fan Outrage and Accusations

Fans who eagerly awaited the ticket sale were met with long virtual queues and disappointment as tickets quickly sold out. Many took to social media to express their frustration, accusing BookMyShow of reserving tickets for employees, friends, influencers, and high-profile guests, leaving the general public with limited access.

'Inspect Element' Trick

Amidst the controversy, several tech professionals asserted they successfully bypassed the queues and purchased tickets using the "Inspect Element" feature in their web browsers. This tool allows users to view the underlying code of a webpage.

Archit Chauhan, co-founder and CTO of Crib and a former Microsoft software engineer, explained his method on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “We managed to get Coldplay tickets by using some inspect element tricks to find the 'buy' ticket URL before it was available to the general public.”

The trick likely exploited a potential flaw where the "Buy Ticket" URL might have been loaded in the website's code before becoming visible or clickable on the webpage. By using Inspect Element, users could potentially find and access the hidden URL.

Several other tech professionals made similar claims, sharing screenshots as evidence of their success. However, it remains unclear whether they actually managed to complete the purchase process using this method.

Inspect element for the win.



Tech at its peak #Coldplay #bookmyshow



Thanks for reinforcing the belief in Indian Tech startup ecosystem🙏 pic.twitter.com/Yiv013b7qR — Tanmay Srivastava (@tanmay_writes) September 22, 2024

In the end, Inspect element is my friend. #Coldplay pic.twitter.com/2ercwQCvez — Krishna Chandhok (@ChandhokKrishna) September 22, 2024

BookMyShow's Warning

BookMyShow has cautioned fans against purchasing tickets from unauthorised platforms, where Coldplay tickets are being resold at exorbitant prices, some as high as Rs. 3 lakh.