Tinder now lets your friends and family pick your next date

In the ever-evolving world of modern dating, where swipes have replaced serendipitous encounters, Tinder has just thrown a curveball that turns matchmaking into a full-blown team sport! Imagine handing the reins of your dating life to your trusted squad, or even your adventurous aunt who always knows “what's best for you.”

Tinder has introduced a novel feature that allows friends and family of its users to propose potential matches. This new feature, called Matchmaker, empowers users to grant temporary access to their accounts for a 24-hour period, enabling their chosen individuals to suggest potential matches.

Once your chosen person follows the link, they can choose to log in to Tinder or continue as guests, subject to age verification and agreement to Tinder's terms.

For a whole day, these matchmakers are the modern-day cupids, making recommendations for your potential matches. However, they won't have the ability to engage in chats or send messages on your behalf.

When the 24-hour session concludes, it's your turn to review the profiles that your matchmakers have given their stamp of approval. Profiles liked by matchmakers are tagged as "recommendations" (while the ones receiving a "Nope" remain unchanged).

The feature is now accessible in 15 countries, including India, and Tinder anticipates expanding its availability to additional regions in the forthcoming months. In a survey conducted by Tinder among 2,500 single individuals aged 18-25 who are actively dating, over 75% reported discussing their dating experiences with friends on a regular basis.

This new feature rollout marks Tinder's most significant update since September, when the company introduced a premium monthly subscription costing $500, available exclusively to the top 1% of its most engaged users.

Match Group, the parent company of Tinder and another dating app, Hinge, has plans to implement AI tools designed to assist users in selecting their most appealing profile photos and explaining the reasons for compatibility between matches.

Since its launch in September 2012, Tinder has substantially transformed the online dating landscape, erasing long-held taboos about seeking relationships on the internet. The app caters to various relationship preferences, ranging from monogamous to open relationships, and from long-term commitments to casual encounters.

