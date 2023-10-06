Top 5G budget phones under Rs 25,000 to buy in India: OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, Realme 11 Pro 5G, Moto G54 5G and more

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale and Flipkart Big Billion Days sale are set to begin in India soon. During the sale, buyers will get discounts on several 5G smartphones from brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Realme, Apple, Motorola and more. Here are the top 5G smartphones under the price bracket of Rs 25,000 that you can consider buying in India.

Top 5G smartphones under Rs 25,000 in India

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G comes with a 120Hz display, a Snapdragon 695 chipset, a 108MP triple rear camera setup and support for 67W SuperVOOC charge. It is available at a starting price of Rs 19,999 in India.

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It will be available at a starting price of Rs 23,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Moto G54 5G

Moto G54 5G comes with MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and up to 12GB RAM. It is selling at a starting price of Rs 13,999

Vivo T2 Pro 5G

Vivo T2 Pro 5G offers MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, a 6.7-inch FHD+ display, a 64MP dual rear camera setup, 8GB RAM and a 4,600 mAh battery. It is available at a starting price of Rs 23,999.

Realme 11 Pro 5G

Realme 11 Pro 5G comes with Dimensity 7050 chipset, a 120Hz curved display, a 100MP rear camera and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. It is available at a starting price of Rs 23,999 in India.

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G

Available at a starting price of Rs 24,999, iQOO Z7 Pro 5G comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a 64MP dual rear camera setup, a 4,600 mAh battery that supports 66W FlashCharge and Dimensity 7200 chipset.

