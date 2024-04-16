scorecardresearch
Business Today
Top companies to work for in India: From TCS, Accenture to Amazon, ICICI Bank, check LinkedIn’s Top 25 list

Top companies to work for in India: From TCS, Accenture to Amazon, ICICI Bank, check LinkedIn’s Top 25 list

LinkedIn released its 2024 Top Companies list for India, featuring the top 25 large companies and 15 midsize companies to work for. The list, based on the activity of millions of professionals on the platform, highlights the best places for career growth.

TCS revealed on April 12 that its headcount has declined by 13,249 TCS revealed on April 12 that its headcount has declined by 13,249

LinkedIn has released its 2024 Top Companies list for India. The list features the top 25 large companies and introduces a new category of top 15 midsize companies for the first time. The Microsoft-backed company claims that the rankings are based on eight factors that contribute to career growth.

Among large companies, Tata Consultancy Services retained its top spot, followed by Accenture and Cognizant. The Financial Services sector dominated the list with nine companies, including Macquarie Group, Morgan Stanley, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. The Technology and pharma sector was also well represented in the top 25 list.

On the midsize companies list, SaaS platform Lentra ranked first, with MakeMyTrip, Professional Assistance For Development Action (PRADAN), Nykaa, and Dream11 also featured.

According to the LinkedIn report, in-demand skills in the financial sector include Investor Relations, Capital Markets, Investment Banking. In the IT sector, skills like Enterprise Software, Data Storage Technologies, and Artificial Intelligence are in high demand.

The LinkedIn report also details the in-demand job functions which includes Engineering, Consulting, Analyst, Sales, Operations, and Finance.

Bengaluru is the top location for these companies, followed by Hyderabad, Mumbai Metropolitan Region, and Pune.

Here are the 25 companies that made it to the 2024 Top Large Companies India list:
1. Tata Consultancy Services
2. Accenture
3. Cognizant
4. Macquarie Group
5. Morgan Stanley
6. Deloitte
7. Endress+Hauser Group
8. Bristol Myers Squibb
9. JPMorgan Chase & Co.
10. PepsiCo
11. DP World
12. HCL Tech
13. EY
14. Schneider Electric
15. Amazon
16. Continental
17. Mastercard
18. Intel Corporation
19. ICICI Bank
20. Michelin
21. Fortive
22. Wells Fargo
23. Goldman Sachs
24. Novo Nordisk
25. Viatris

Here are the 15 companies that made it to the 2024 Top Midsize Companies India list:
1. Lentra
2. MakeMyTrip
3. Redington Limited
4. Info Edge India Ltd
5. Digit Insurance
6. NSE India
7. Professional Assistance For Development Action (PRADAN)
8. Akasa Air
9. Nykaa
10. Polycab India Limited
11. Apraava Energy
12. SVC Bank
13. Marico Limited
14. Dream11
15. HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited

Published on: Apr 16, 2024, 11:58 AM IST
