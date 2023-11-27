Top smartphones under Rs 25,000 to buy in India: Realme Narzo 60 Pro, iQOO Z7 Pro, Motorola Edge 40 Neo and more

Smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Realme and more have launched several handsets this year. All the new handsets come with fast processor, fast charging, bigger displays and bigger batteries that make it confusing as to which one to buy. In case you are planning to a mid-range phone in India, here are a few top picks:

Top phones under Rs 25,000 to buy in India

iQOO Z7 Pro

Price: Rs 23,999

iQOO Z7 Pro comes with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, a 6.7-inch that offers a 120Hz refresh rate, a 64MP dual rear camera and a 4,600 mAh battery that supports 66W FlashCharge. The smartphone comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. In terms of colours, it is available in Blue Lagoon and Graphite Matte colour variant.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo

Price: Rs 24,999

Motorola Edge 40 Neo comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, Dimensity 7030 chipset and a 5,000 mAh battery. The display offers 144Hz of refresh rate. It comes in Black Veauty, Kaneel Bay, and Soothing Sea colour variants

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

Price: Rs 19,999

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G comes with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 6,000 mAh battery, Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz chipset. The company had also promised 4 generations of software updates and 5 years of security updates.

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G

Price: Rs 23,999

The Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G comes with MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, a 120Hz curved AMOLED display, a 100MP dual rear camera, a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W SUPERVOOC Charging. In terms of storage, the smartphone offers 12GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. This Realme handset comes with Premium Leather Vegan design and feature Dolby Atmos dual speakers.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

Price: Rs 24,999

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G comes with Mediatek Dimensity 900 chipset, houses a 6.43-inch 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, and comes with a 64MP triple camera setup. It also comes with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC. In terms of storage, it offer up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and can be expanded up to 1TB.

