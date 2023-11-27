Deepfake video of actress Alia Bhatt goes viral after Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif

After viral deepfake videos of Rashmika Mandanna and Katrina Kaif, actress Alia Bhatt is the new target of deepfake. In the recent video, Bhatt’s face has been morphed into another woman’s face who is making obscene gestures towards the camera. This video is making rounds on the internet raising concerns on the use of artificial intelligence.

In the video, a woman, whose face is edited to make her look like Alia Bhatt, is sitting on a bed wearing a floral dress. Due to the inconsistencies in the video, many were quick to spot that the video is a deepfake.

Prior to this, actress Rashmika Mandanna, Kajol and Katrina Kaif have also fallen prey to deepfake technology. The faces of these actresses were morphed into someone else’s using deepfake technology. This has triggered a nationwide response from actors, union ministers and even PM Narendra Modi.

Deepfake technology allows users to make fake images of anyone and make them say or do things that they would’ve never done in real life. With more development in this technology, it has become difficult to spot if the video is fake or not.

Recently, the government announced that it will draft new regulations or amend existing laws in order to deal with the deepfake menace. This draft will be based on four pillars: Detection of deepfakes, prevention of the deepfakes, building of grievance and reporting mechanism and raising awareness.

PM Modi has called deepfakes as one of the biggest threats facing the nation’s system. He recently emphasised that deepfakes could cause chaos in society, and urged citizens and media to be vigilant. He cited an example of a deepfake video where he appeared to be performing the traditional Gujarati dance, Garba. “I saw a video in which I was doing Garba. It seemed very real,” he said.

MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar has announced that soon the Centre will appoint an officer who will be responsible for tackling such cases. According to a statement given to ANI, “The Rule Seven officer will also be a person who will create a platform where it will be very easy for citizens to bring to the attention of the Government of India their notices or allegations or reports of violation of law by the platforms. And the Rule Seven officer will take that digital platform information and respond accordingly. So we'll make it very simple for the citizen to report violations of law by platforms to the government.”

Currently, anyone found guilty of cheating by impersonation using communication devices or computer resources will face an imprisonment for up to three years and a fine of up to one lakh rupees.

Also Read:

WhatsApp rolls out ‘View Once’ feature for photos, videos on desktop apps; check how to use it

Meet 25-year-old Spanish AI model earning Rs 9 lakh per month; check details