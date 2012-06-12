Review: Toshiba Protege Z830

TOSHIBA PROTEGE Z830

Price: 96,290

Specs: Windows 7; 13.3-inch HD; Intel Core i5; 6 GB DDR3 RAM; 128 GB SSD; WLAN, Bluetooth 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet LAN, 4 x USB; SD card reader; RGB, HDMI; 1.12 kg; 15.9 mm thickness.

First impressions can be crucial and we feared we wouldn't be getting one as the bag in which the Toshiba PORTEGE Z830 Ultrabook came to us felt like it was empty. But we were mistaken, for at 1.12 kg the world's lightest Ultrabook stands at the entry level of the featherweight section.

But being the lightest-and maybe even the thinnest-laptop around doesn't mean the Z830 has cut corners. In fact, with four USB ports, a VGA and LAN port, it had more connectivity options than we expected. Some good designing has gone behind ensuring that the device really packs some unique features. The Matt A4 keyboard is near full-size and with very responsive buttons. The touchpad is large and has a fingerprint detector tucked in between the metallic clickpad.

The body, despite its brushed magnesium finish, might look a bit flimsy due to its size zero looks. However, the honeycomb reinforcement makes it one of the sturdiest computer models around.

Toshiba sticks to the Intel standard and dishes out a real fast 18-second switch on and a two-second resume. It is also a very powerful machine that fares well on benchmark tests and even better on user experience. The 13.3-inch screen for instance gives a superb HD picture backed with real loud sound. The webcam is also good, even in low light.

Quite obviously, the Z830 is targeted at users who are perched on the upper rungs of the corporate ladder. For them the security and other features of this Ultrabook make it a good option. But for others the Rs 96,290 price tag is an obvious disincentive.

BAG IT OR JUNK IT? Innovative, but very expensive.

Courtesy: Gadgets and Gizmos