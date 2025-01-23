Tribunal stalls antitrust ban on WhatsApp-Meta data sharing in India

An Indian appeals tribunal has temporarily halted the enforcement of a five-year ban on data sharing between WhatsApp and its parent company, Meta, according to Reuters. The ban was initially imposed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) over concerns that WhatsApp was unfairly sharing user data with Meta for advertising purposes.
The tribunal's decision on Thursday delays the implementation of the CCI's order, allowing WhatsApp and Meta to continue their current data-sharing practices for the time being. The reasons behind the tribunal's decision to grant the stay have not yet been disclosed.
