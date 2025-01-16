Meta may have to pause some WhatsApp features in India after data-sharing ban

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, is facing challenges in India due to a decision by the Competition Commission of India (CCI). According to a report by Reuters, the CCI has prohibited WhatsApp from sharing user data with Meta for advertising purposes, citing misuse of its dominant position to compel users into accepting a contentious 2021 privacy policy.

The impact of this decision could be significant for Meta, as it may need to halt or alter certain features in India. The regulator has imposed a $24.5 million fine on Meta and enforced a five-year ban on the data-sharing practice. This is particularly crucial as India represents Meta's largest market, boasting over 350 million Facebook users and more than 500 million WhatsApp users.

Meta is concerned that this ban might hinder its ability to deliver personalised ads on Facebook and Instagram, a vital component of its business model. For instance, data from WhatsApp interactions used by Indian brands to target ads on Facebook or Instagram will no longer be accessible.

In court documents, Meta indicated that the ban could necessitate pausing or rolling back some features, potentially affecting its profitability in India. However, the company has not disclosed specific financial losses that might result from this decision.

Meta has publicly defended its privacy policy, asserting that it does not unjustly broaden data collection or sharing. The company claims the 2021 updates were intended to clarify optional business features. However, the CCI contends that the policy forced users to accept it or face losing access to WhatsApp.

In its court appeal, Meta criticised the CCI's ruling, arguing that the regulator lacks the technical understanding required to make such a decision and should have consulted the company beforehand.

Meta's operations in India are crucial, with its advertising revenue in the region reaching $351 million in 2023-24, marking its highest in several years. This underscores the importance of India in Meta's global business strategy.

The Indian appeals tribunal is set to hear Meta's challenge against the CCI order soon. While the legal proceedings may extend over several months, there is a possibility that the tribunal might temporarily suspend the CCI's decision.

This situation is part of a broader pattern of challenges Meta faces globally concerning its data practices. In 2021, WhatsApp encountered similar issues in the European Union regarding transparency about policy changes. Although Meta later clarified these changes for EU users, India has adopted a stricter stance.

Currently, Meta is working to persuade Indian regulators and the courts that its data practices are both fair and necessary. However, with increasing scrutiny on how companies manage user data, this case adds to Meta's ongoing global challenges related to privacy and competition laws.