Truecaller introduces Family Protection feature to combat phone scams

Truecaller has rolled out a new scam protection feature for families to reduce fraud attempts. The Family Protection will require users to create a trusted family group of up to 5 members within the app to take shared precautions when a family member receives a suspicious call or scam attempt. One of the members from the group will act as an administrator who will manage the block lists, scam alerts, and other features.

The Truecaller Family Protection feature has been introduced for both iOS and Android users. Although Android users will get added features through the admin control settings. For the feature to work effectively, all family members will be required to install the Truecaller app. Once the app is installed on the devices, users can create a trusted family group containing shared tools to combat scams. As mentioned above, each group will have a Family Admin who can “update protection levels, manage blocklists, and use remote support tools when needed.

For Android users, the admin will get access to real-time scam protection tools, such as taking remote action against potential scam call alerts, and also keep track of battery level, phone activity, and availability. Truecaller states that the Family Protection feature is free to use, which aims to reduce scams within families and strengthen communication with an added layer of safety. Truecaller in the newsletter said, “Family Protection marks an important step in Truecaller’s product strategy, moving beyond call identification toward a wider ecosystem of communication safety.”

Truecaller Family Protection feature is currently rolling out in a limited region, including Chile, Kenya, Malaysia, and Sweden. Truecaller has assured that the feature will be expanded to other regions, including India, by the first quarter of 2026.