Truecaller unveils AI call scanner to combat growing threat of voice cloning scams

With AI-powered voice cloning technology becoming increasingly accessible and convincing, Truecaller is fighting back with a new weapon in its arsenal against scams. The popular caller identification app announced the launch of its groundbreaking AI Call Scanner, a feature designed to detect and flag calls using synthesised voices, potentially protecting millions from falling victim to sophisticated scams.

As AI technology advances, the potential for misuse grows. Criminals can now easily clone voices using just a few seconds of audio, making it alarmingly simple to impersonate loved ones and prey on people's emotions. Recognising this growing threat, Truecaller developed the AI Call Scanner to provide users with an extra layer of protection.

How it works:

When a user receives a suspicious call, they can activate the AI Call Scanner with a single tap.

The feature records a short sample of the caller's voice.

Truecaller's advanced AI model analyses the voice, identifying unique characteristics to distinguish between genuine human speech and AI-generated imitations.

The entire process takes just a few seconds, providing users with near-instantaneous results.

“The risks of AI voice scams are increasing at an alarming rate," said Alan Mamedi, CEO and Co-founder of Truecaller. "We knew we had to act swiftly and decisively to stay ahead of this emerging threat."

Launching initially for Android users in the US, with India and other key markets to follow soon, the AI Call Scanner represents a significant step forward in the fight against increasingly sophisticated scams. Truecaller also has plans to develop the technology further, including an iOS release and potential integrations with other platforms and communication tools.