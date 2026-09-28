Trump hosts Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei amid AI safety dispute: What’s behind the meeting?

Must read: AI safety alarms grow: ‘Tens of thousands’ of incidents reported across companies— some could be criminal

“The Trump Administration has stopped AI ‘people’ from doing bad, or potentially bad, ‘things,’ like Dario (Anthropic!), who is now pretending to be a “perfect little angel” - and we will continue to do so! We already have tremendous CRIMINAL and REGULATORY power over these companies!” Trump added.

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Alongside a challenging relationship between Amodei and Trump, the executive's absence was also noticed at the Trump-Xi White House dinner, where several AI leaders, including Sam Altman, Tim Cook, Jensen Huang, and Elon Musk, among others, were present. It was reported that Amodei was also not part of the invite list, making his subsequent dinner with Trump particularly notable.

Must read: Trump-Xi dinner puts AI and tech giants in the spotlight: Elon Musk, Sam Altman, Jensen Huang in attendance

However, the details about the Trump-Amodei dinner remain under wraps, with neither side publicly disclosing what was discussed during the meeting or whether it signals a shift in their previously strained relationship. Furthermore, Trump is also set to meet AI leaders on September 29, as discussions around AI safety and risks grow. Several leaders from the industry are said to join the meeting on the day.