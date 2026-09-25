Trump-Xi dinner puts AI and tech giants in the spotlight: Elon Musk, Sam Altman, Jensen Huang in attendance

Trump's White House dinner for Chinese President Xi Jinping was a major gathering of US tech and business leaders, highlighting technology as a prominent part of Xi's US visit. The dinner was attended by several prominent Silicon Valley figures from the technology industry, putting AI, chips, technology, and business in the spotlight.
The White House dinner guest list consisted of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Apple CEO Tim Cook, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Apart from the big names, over 130 guest reported to attend the dinner, consisting of business leaders and senior US and Chinese officials.