Twitch CEO Emmett Shear resigns after 16 years with company, Dan Clancy takes over

Twitch CEO Emmett Shear has announced that he will be stepping down from his role as CEO of the popular video streaming platform, which he co-founded over 16 years ago. Shear made the announcement in a blog post on Thursday, saying that he will be taking on an advisory role at the company. His successor will be Dan Clancy, who has been Twitch's President since 2019.

During his tenure, Shear oversaw the transformation of Twitch from a live streaming platform for gamers into a popular hub for online entertainment, with many online celebrities earning millions of dollars from streaming their content. However, Twitch has faced criticism in recent months over its policies on revenue sharing with streamers.

In response to this criticism, Twitch announced in September that it would allow its top creators to retain 70% of the revenue share for the first $100,000 earned, with the standard 50% share coming into effect after that.

Clancy, Shear's successor, has previously held senior roles at NASA, Google, and Nextdoor. He will now be tasked with leading Twitch through a period of continued growth and innovation in the competitive online entertainment industry.