Twitter active users reach 'all-time high' as #RIPTwitter trends

Twitter is undergoing a crisis period and that's no secret. Ironically, the social media platform has also reached an all-time high of active users. This piece of information comes straight from Twitter chief Elon Musk. The billionaire is facing a crisis thanks to an ultimatum he issued to his employees earlier this week. The message was loud and clear: commit to ‘long hours at high intensity’ or just leave. As a result, a significant chunk of Twitter employees may be planning to quit and want no part in Elon Musk's Twitter 2.0.

In a tweet, Musk said, "We just hit another all-time high in Twitter usage lol." This was followed by his new favourite phrase, "Let that sink in". As the trend of #RIPTwitter gathers steam, Musk has been fanning the flames by sharing inconspicuous memes. He shared a new meme with Twitter's tombstone in the foreground.

And … we just hit another all-time high in Twitter usage lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

Elon Musk seems to be witnessing a massive exodus of employees. Multiple reports have suggested that Musk has even revoked all employees' access to the office building. The office will reportedly remain closed until November 21. A tweet from Platformer's Zoe Schiffer highlighted that even those employees responsible for Elon Musk's new revamped version of Twitter Blue are also planning to leave.

A poll conducted on Twitter's workplace account on the Blind app shows that a majority of Twitter employees want to move out of the company. The app verifies its new users only via official work email IDs. It also allows them to post anonymously. Only a fraction of the employees, who voted on Blind, were sure to stay and work 'hardcore' for Elon Musk's 'Twitter'. Musk nonchalantly said he was not worried because the more important employees are staying back. He said, "The best people are staying, so I’m not super worried."

The best people are staying, so I’m not super worried — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

Musk completed the Twitter deal on October 28. In around 20 days, the company has witnessed its top executives being fired, mass layoffs, and a more expensive subscription model which had to be rolled back the very next day. Musk announced that the revamped Twitter Blue will be launched on November 29. However, with many employees quitting, we can't be certain if that can be achieved.

