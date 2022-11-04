Twitter down! Users in India facing trouble logging-in

Twitter users are facing problems logging in on the micro-blogging website. Multiple users are getting a similar error code. Reports on Downdetector are also on a surge at the time of writing this story. There have been over 135 reports of outages on the platform.

Multiple Twitter users around us have been reporting issues with logging in since Friday morning. The company is undergoing extensive changes in administration, policies, and even the revenue model. We can't be sure if this downtime is planned for the release of any of the new features promised by Elon Musk in the past week.

Twitter is also starting its mass layoffs today. A recent mail sent to the employees showed that the company plans to sack a significant portion of its workforce. The employees have also been asked to go back home until they are notified otherwise. However, there's no evidence that the outage is in any way linked to this.

Musk has asked his employees to aggressively work on releasing some new features like a paid verification system and a new Twitter Blue subscription. This new verification system is expected to be released next week. After the mass layoffs have been implemented.

Elon Musk began the firing process with the top executives of the company which includes former CEO Parag Agrawal, former policy head Vijaya Gadde and the former CFO Ned Segal. Firing them with immediate effect has also led to a massive bill for Musk. Agrawal's payout is expected to go as high as Rs 470 crore. The total payout to all three executives is expected to go beyond Rs 1000 crore.

Elon Musk is also planning to charge a fee of $8 for a Twitter Blue subscription. This price will be adjusted in accordance with the purchasing power parity of other nations. Twitter will integrate the verification system with Twitter Blue. Existing verified users will also have to migrate to Twitter Blue to stay verified.