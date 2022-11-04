Half of Twitter employees may lose their jobs today

Elon Musk is starting the process of mass layoffs at Twitter today as he completes one week in the company. Internal emails sent to employees have given them a heads-up about the company's decision to reduce workforce. So far, there are no estimates as to how many Twitter employees will lose their jobs. However, prior reports have suggested that Musk plans to axe around 50 per cent of all jobs on Twitter.

The email sent to Twitter employees mentions the exact time when they will be notified about their status. The email was spotted by Reuters and some other US media outlets. It also mentions that Twitter offices will be out of bounds for its employees temporarily. Access via the badges will be revoked for the employees. The company claims that they are doing so for the safety of employees as well as user data.

Twitter employees that are retained, will get an email at their official company address. Those that are being fired, will receive an email on their personal ID. The mail states that the employees will get to know about their fate at 9 am PT (9:30 pm IST).

A prior report from Bloomberg has highlighted that Musk has plans to sack almost half of Twitter's workforce, which accounts for around 3,700 employees. Musk has also expressed concerns about the erratic management of the social media company. In a tweet, he claimed that for every coder in the company, there are 10 managers.

Apart from layoffs, Twitter might make some significant changes to its work policies. Musk will reportedly end the work-from-home option for employees, with only a few exceptions.

Elon Musk fired the top executives on day one, resulting in massive payouts. Parag Agrawal alone stands to gain hundreds of crores in severance pay. The termination of employees with no notice could also lead to massive payout bills for Elon Musk.