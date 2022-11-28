Twitter faces sudden 'degradation of service', Elon Musk responds

Twitter users have been experiencing issues with blocking accounts. Twitter chief Elon Musk also acknowledged the 'slight degradation of service' and assured users that the problem has been fixed. In a tweet, Musk also highlighted the issues that caused the problem.

The problem was highlighted when some users were unable to block accounts on Twitter. Elon Musk claimed that the issue was caused due to degradation of service from an 'old 3rd party tool' that was being used to block accounts.

In his tweet, Musk said, "Twitter experienced slight degradation of service today from an old 3rd party tool used to block accounts that had no rate limit (sigh). Should be fixed now."

