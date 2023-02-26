Twitter layoffs: Elon Musk-led company fires 50 employees amid cost cuts

Twitter has undergone yet another round of job cuts, resulting in the layoff of around 50 employees on Saturday. This marks a significant decrease in the company's staff since Elon Musk's takeover, with at least a 70% reduction in the workforce.

Multiple engineering teams were impacted by the recent job cuts at Twitter, as reported by The Information. These teams included those responsible for supporting advertising technology, the main Twitter app, and the technical infrastructure necessary to maintain the functionality of Twitter's systems.

Twitter has been facing significant challenges in recent years, with declining user growth and increased competition from other social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. The company's revenues have also been under pressure, with advertisers seeking greater transparency and effectiveness in their advertising campaigns.

In response, Twitter has been focusing on improving its advertising offerings, including the introduction of new ad formats and targeting capabilities. The company has also been investing in its content and media partnerships, as well as developing new features such as Twitter Spaces, a live audio chat feature.

Also read

Instagram now lets users post GIFs in comments, here's how it works

Elon Musk says his Twitter posts were not boosted, plans to take legal action against employee