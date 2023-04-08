Twitter now Titter? Elon Musk appears to have removed 'w' from company's HQ building; See reactions

Over the past week, the Twitter brand has made headlines with a series of engaging developments. One of the most notable changes was the temporary replacement of the iconic Twitter bird logo with the popular Doge meme, which Elon Musk has previously endorsed. This move caused a surge in the value of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency, with its market value increasing by as much as $4 billion.

Meanwhile, at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters apparently, someone covered up the 'w' in the company's name, which many on the internet have deemed a childish act.

This move was reportedly inspired by a Twitter poll that Musk conducted in April 2022, in which he asked whether people would support removing the 'w' from Twitter's name. The poll received a massive response, with hundreds of thousands of people participating before it was ultimately deleted.

Despite the buzz generated by these changes, not everyone has been impressed. William LeGate, CEO of Pillow Fight, sarcastically commented on Musk's antics, noting that the Tesla CEO had shown "remarkable maturity" in his actions.

Many social media users have also criticized the temporary replacement of the Twitter bird logo with the Doge meme, arguing that it was a gimmick that added little value.

Elon Musk, in a remarkable show of maturity, has removed the "w" from Twitter's logo outside their San Francisco HQ. The company now reads as "Titter" pic.twitter.com/0i914uEygX — LeGate🤠 (@williamlegate) April 6, 2023

More Reactions

Also Read