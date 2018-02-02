Twitter opens up its full archive for developers

Twitter has opened up its full archive for developers, and now the developers can access tweets from as early as 2006. Earlier these tweets were could only be accessed by enterprise API customers.

" Starting today, the full-archive search endpoint is available in beta. This new endpoint on the premium Search Tweets API provides access to every public Tweet currently on Twitter, all the way back to @jack's first Tweet in 2006. This marks the first time that this data is available outside of the annual contracts and pricing commitments of Twitter enterprise APIs,' the company said in a blog post.

With the new development now developers would have more data for research and they can find get valuable insights from these figures to better plan their marketing strategies etc.

According to Twitter, the new full-archive endpoint behaves exactly like the premium 30-day endpoint and includes functionality beyond what's available in the standard search/Tweets endpoint, including: more Tweets per request, higher rate limits, a counts endpoint that returns time-series counts of Tweets, more complex queries and metadata enrichments, such as expanded URLs and improved profile geo information.

Twitter says in addition to this historical access, the customers can also get access to its premium developer account dashboard where they can monitor usage, manage bills, and invite teammates to collaborate.

The company will allow developers to test the new API in a free sandbox environment, where they can experiment and test things out with up to 50 requests/month and they can later upgrade their packages starting at $99 per month.

The new API, including the new full-archive endpoint, is available in public beta and to get started, and the existing customers can access the new update by visiting "subscriptions" in their developer account.