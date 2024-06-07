Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Mirage launches on Apple devices, joining Rabbids and Prince of Persia

Ubisoft has launched three major titles across iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices. The lineup offers a diverse range of experiences, from the action-packed world of Assassin's Creed to the strategic card battles of Rabbids and the time-bending adventure of Prince of Persia.

Assassin's Creed Makes Mobile Debut: Breaking new ground for the franchise, Assassin's Creed Mirage brings the full console experience to mobile devices for the first time. Available now on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPad Air, and iPad Pro (M1 chip or later), players can explore 9th-century Baghdad as Basim, mastering parkour, stealth, and assassination in a sprawling narrative adventure. Ubisoft touts intuitive touch controls and controller compatibility for a customised gameplay experience.

Rabbids Deal Out Card-Based Chaos: The wacky Rabbids return in a new form with Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse, a strategic card battler now available on Apple Arcade. Players assemble teams of legendary Rabbids, build decks, and challenge others in strategic showdowns. The game offers both solo adventures and competitive PvP modes.

Prince of Persia Bends Time on Mac: Arriving this winter for Mac, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown marks the return of the beloved franchise. Inspired by the Metroidvania genre, players take on the role of Sargon, a time-bending warrior, and explore a vast interconnected world steeped in Persian mythology. Pre-orders are open now for the adventure, which promises smooth performance thanks to Apple's Metal graphics API.

With this trio of releases, Ubisoft is clearly targeting Apple's growing gaming audience, offering experiences that leverage the power and portability of Apple devices. It remains to be seen how these mobile and Mac adaptations will be received by long-time fans and newcomers alike, but their arrival signals a significant investment in Apple's gaming ecosystem.