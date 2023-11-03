Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar calls for global AI regulation, invites stakeholders to India AI summit

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, said that India is lobbying for an institutional framework between countries for regulating artificial intelligence. He said that such a framework is needed to ensure policy makers don’t end up playing catch up with the technology.

The Minister said, “We must come to a consensus on the dos and don'ts of AI among democratic nations to ensure that we are not left playing catch-up in a rapidly evolving world of innovation.”

Chandrasekhar said this during a meeting with his Dutch counterpart Alexandra Van Huffelen. He is in the UK for the AI Safety Summit called by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The conference is being organised to address the concerns around AI.

The IT minister called for a consensus among major economies to draw up a framework around AI.

“We need to establish an institutional framework between countries that will define the guardrails for platforms, further enhancing accountability," he noted.

During the course of the discussion, the minister also extended invitations to all nations for the upcoming GPAI and India AI summits scheduled for December 2023.

In the same conference, UK’s PM spoke to tech billionaire Elon Musk. The discussion focussed on Musk’s views on generative AI and his expectations from policy makers and regulators.

Musk noted that one of the most crucial impacts of AI would be on the global workforce.

He said, “It’s hard to say exactly what that moment is, but there will come a point where no job is needed. You can have a job if you wanted to have a job for personal satisfaction. But the AI would be able to do everything.”

The tech billionaire explained the scope of AI and how it would impact all walks of life. “If you wish for a magic genie, that gives you any wish you want, and there’s no limit. You don’t have those three wish limits nonsense, it’s both good and bad. One of the challenges in the future will be how do we find meaning in life,” Musk added.