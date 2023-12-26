UP CM Yogi Adityanath pushes for Green Hydrogen policy to boost clean energy; know all about Green Hydrogen

In a decisive move towards bolstering the state's commitment to clean energy, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directives to officials to expedite the formulation of a Green Hydrogen Policy. This policy aims to incentivise and facilitate firms engaged in the burgeoning sector, offering maximum support to drive its growth.

During a comprehensive review of the policy draft in a meeting held on Monday, CM Adityanath emphasised the paramount importance of consultations with investors and stakeholders. He underscored the necessity to garner maximum advantages from this policy, aligning it with the state's objectives for sustainable energy development.

Recognising the pivotal role of green hydrogen in attaining the ambitious net zero targets, Adityanath asserted the imperative to foster and promote its utilisation within Uttar Pradesh. "Encouraging the adoption of green hydrogen is pivotal in our pursuit of achieving environmental sustainability," remarked the Chief Minister.

To facilitate companies operating in this crucial sector, Adityanath outlined several support measures. These include the provision of land and additional benefits such as exemption from stamp duty, electricity duty, as well as capital and interest subsidies. Such measures are aimed at fortifying the operational landscape for entities investing in green hydrogen initiatives.

In his directive, the Chief Minister highlighted the importance of learning from the best practices of other states. He urged officials to meticulously study similar policies implemented across various regions, ensuring a comprehensive and well-informed finalisation of Uttar Pradesh's Green Hydrogen Policy.

Green hydrogen refers to hydrogen gas produced through a process called electrolysis, where electricity generated from renewable sources, like wind or solar power, is used to split water into hydrogen and oxygen. This method produces hydrogen without emitting greenhouse gases, making it environmentally friendly.

The "green" label distinguishes it from other methods of hydrogen production, such as grey hydrogen (produced from natural gas, emitting CO2) or blue hydrogen (also from natural gas, but with carbon capture and storage to reduce emissions). Green hydrogen is considered a promising clean energy source for various industries and energy storage due to its potential to reduce carbon emissions.

