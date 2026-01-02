UPI ends 2025 on a high with record monthly and annual transactions with plans for future initiatives

In December 2025, India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) concluded the year with unprecedented figures, setting new records for both transaction volume and value. The digital payment platform processed 21.63 billion transactions worth Rs 27.97 lakh crore in the final month of the year, marking the strongest monthly performance since the system’s inception.

December Surpasses Previous Peaks

The December tally represented a significant rebound following a modest dip in November, reflecting renewed consumer spending during the holiday season. On a year-on-year basis, transaction volumes and values rose by 29% and 20% respectively, while sequential monthly gains were 5.66% in volumes and 6.26% in value.

A Landmark Year for UPI

Over the full calendar year, UPI’s expansion was striking. In 2025, the platform recorded over 228 billion transactions worth nearly Rs 300 lakh crore, marking increases of 32.5% in volume and 21% in value compared with 2024. By comparison, in 2024, UPI had facilitated 172.2 billion transactions worth Rs 246.8 lakh crore, and in 2023, it had 117.6 billion transactions valued at Rs 182.9 lakh crore.

Future Challenges and Initiatives

Despite these robust numbers, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has noted challenges in broadening UPI’s reach beyond its current core user base. Efforts are underway to enhance adoption, including new features such as UPI Circle, UPI Lite, and the integration of credit cards and credit lines onto the UPI platform. Among these, credit-on-UPI is seen as a major growth lever once it gains traction.

NPCI and the Reserve Bank of India are also exploring ways to extend UPI’s global footprint, including enabling cross-border QR-based payments and supporting the adoption of UPI and RuPay technologies in other countries.