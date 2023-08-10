UPI joins AI bandwagon, conversational payments coming soon; see details

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has certainly simplified payment processes, but the journey towards streamlining procedures continues. The current method involves scanning QR codes and entering a PIN for each transaction. Now, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is embracing artificial intelligence (AI) to further enhance the ease of payments through conversational UPI.

During the recent Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, RBI's Governor Shaktikanta Das made significant announcements regarding UPI. The central bank convened its third bi-monthly monetary policy gathering for FY24, during which the committee's decisions were unveiled.

Also Read: iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Ultra 2 and more: What to expect from Apple's September launch event

Notably, UPI is set to undergo a transformation with the integration of artificial intelligence. The RBI aims to inject more engagement into UPI transactions by introducing conversational payments. This innovative approach will allow users to interact with AI-powered systems in order to conduct payments seamlessly.

"Incorporating conversational payments into UPI will empower users to interact with AI systems for executing payments," RBI Governor explained during the meeting. The motivation behind this initiative is to leverage emerging technologies in order to elevate the digital payment experience for users.

Also Read Hollywood vs AI: Why famous actors including Oppenheimer, Barbie cast are on strike

While the precise mechanics of conversational payments are yet to be fully elucidated, it is likely that the central bank will advocate for an AI chatbot akin to ChatGPT. Such an AI chatbot would simplify the payment process for users.

Moreover, this novel channel is slated to be accessible on smartphones and feature phones-based UPI platforms.

Rahul Tandon, Chief Product Officer, Safexpay said, "The introduction of 'Conversational Payments' on UPI is a big leap towards further simplifying and personalising the payments journey. Conversational payments can bring about immense possibilities of countless engagement and communication. This also paves way for government’s collaboration with up and coming tech companies focused around AI."

Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar.com, said, "UPI is India's most preferred payment method, and it is great that the RBI is looking at ways to simplify ways in which people interact with the payment system. A further simplified AI-based interface can reduce barriers to adoption, especially among senior citizens and people with disabilities, and give them seamless access to their finances."

Also Read

Battle of the billionaires: Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg cage match could make over $1 billion

Google appeals to Supreme Court to quash antitrust directives on Android in India