Google appeals to Supreme Court to quash antitrust directives on Android in India

Google has submitted a plea to India's Supreme Court to dismiss antitrust directives imposed on the company regarding its alleged abuse of the Android market, according to Reuters. This move comes as Google continues its legal battle against the country's competition watchdog in one of its most crucial markets.

In October, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) accused Google of exploiting its dominant position in the Indian smartphone market. With the Android mobile operating system powering approximately 97 per cent of the country's 600 million smartphones, the CCI ordered Google to remove various restrictions placed on device manufacturers, particularly concerning pre-installed apps. Additionally, Google was fined $163 million, which it promptly paid.

In March, an Indian tribunal offered partial relief to Google's parent company, Alphabet, by setting aside four of the ten directives originally issued by the CCI. While acknowledging the accuracy of the CCI's findings regarding Google's anti-competitive conduct, the tribunal invalidated some directives that required Google to modify its business model.

Now, according to a Reuters source familiar with the matter, Google seeks the Supreme Court's intervention to overturn the remaining directives. Additionally, in its recent filing on Monday, Google argues that it has not abused its market position and therefore should not be subjected to any penalties, as per the same source.

Google has confirmed the filing in a statement, expressing its anticipation to present its case and demonstrate the benefits that Android offers to users and developers.

The Indian tribunal's ruling stated that authorities must substantiate the harm caused by anti-competitive behaviour, but it failed to apply this requirement to several of the CCI's directives related to Android. Google's current challenge aims to elucidate the rationale behind its opposition.

On the other hand, the CCI has reportedly approached the Supreme Court to reverse the tribunal's decision, seeking to reinstate the directives that were set aside, as per Reuters.

The Android decision by the Indian tribunal has been of significant concern to Google, as the directives were considered broader in scope compared to the ones imposed by the European Commission in its landmark ruling against the operating system in 2018.

In response to the directives, Google has implemented substantial changes to Android in India in recent months. For example, the company now allows device manufacturers to license individual apps for pre-installation, addressing some of the concerns raised by the CCI.

