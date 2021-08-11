Users under 18 years can now seek removal of images from Google Image search results

US-based Google is widening the purview of its policies to give minors more control over their digital footprint. The tech firm will allow users aged under 18 to request the removal of their images from Google Search results.

"In the coming weeks, we'll introduce a new policy that enables anyone under the age of 18, or their parent or guardian, to request the removal of their images from Google Image results. Of course, removing an image from Search doesn't remove it from the web, but we believe this change will help give young people more control of their images online," Google said in its recent blog post.

The US-based tech firm also noted that it won't show mature content to kids if they have not searched for it. It also offers a SafeSearch option to users which filters out explicit content and is already on by default for all users under the age 13 years of age. The company plans to turn on this protection for users under 18 and make this a default setting for teens setting up new accounts. This technology will also be applied to web browser on smart displays.

Google will also launch a safety section on the Google Play Store that can help parents figure which app follows safety guidelines and which one doesn't. "Apps will be required to disclose how they use the data they collect in greater detail, making it easier for parents to decide it easier for parents to decide if the app is right for their child before they download it," the blog further stated.

Besides this, Google will also allow parents to set screen time limits and reminders for their kids using the Family Link feature. It will also roll out Digital Wellbeing tools which will allow users to block news, podcasts and access to webpages on Assistant-enabled smart devices.

