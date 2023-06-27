Vedanta-Foxconn JV submits semiconductor application in 40 nm technology node

Days after semiconductor fabrication plant applications were reopened by the government, sources at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology confirmed to Business Today that the Vedanta-Foxconn joint venture has resubmitted an application for a silicon fabrication plant. People familiar with the matter confirmed that the new application is for 40-nanometer (nm) node technology. Vedanta confirmed the resubmission of the application to Business Today, stating: “We have submitted the application as per the revised guidelines. We are committed to building a world class fab in India.”

Last year, Vedanta applied for 28 nm node initially. But given the technology partner Vedanta Foxconn Semiconductor has signed, the JV is now interested in pursuing 40 nm nodes as well. This is in line with the government’s strategy to encourage mature nodes of more than 40 nm. David Reed, CEO of Vedanta Foxconn Semiconductor, had earlier told Business Today: “Some people say you don’t have 3 nm—it is the size of your DNA. I saw an article yesterday 1.5 nm and you know that’s the size of a sugar molecule. So, the point here is that we don’t have to build all that high-end stuff…And that’s where all the chiplets are going to come in. India should focus on the chiplet road map, where you integrate all the stuff, have all the software. We should introduce 55 nm, 90 nm, 65 nm…”

Vedanta is seriously pursuing the semiconductor fabrication plans, and other than finalising the land parcel in Gujarat for setting up the plant, the company has been looking to onboard global talent. The JV hired David Reed as the CEO of Vedanta Foxconn Semiconductor joint venture, who has already hired some industry experts in his team.

This development comes amidst reports that Foxconn has reached out to big Indian business houses in order to find a new partner for its semiconductor business. In the current arrangement, Vedanta is leading the joint venture with 67% stake. There were reports in the past suggesting the MeitY wanted Foxconn to take the lead. However, Vedanta has brushed aside these rumours. “There is no merit to this speculation. There is no change in the status of our JV,” said a company spokesperson.

On June 1, India reopened the applications for the semiconductor fabrication plants and started accepting and evaluating new applications. The government also asked the existing applicants to apply afresh and pursue mature nodes as well. Unlike last year, when the application window was open only for 45 days, now the window for semiconductors will be open indefinitely till December 2024.

