ViewSonic bets on AI, sustainability, and immersive displays to shape the future of AV and ICT

ViewSonic is sharpening its focus on AI-driven software, sustainable design, and immersive display technologies as it looks to expand its footprint across Asia Pacific and beyond. In an exclusive interview with Business Today, Eric Wei, Viewsonic's Asia Pacific General Manager, highlighted how the company is positioning itself in education, enterprise, gaming, and home entertainment.

Wei explained that the company’s approach goes beyond hardware upgrades. “We see technology as a means to enhance experiences across education, enterprise, gaming, and home entertainment rather than just a hardware upgrade,” he said. With mini-LED, OLED, and smart displays, ViewSonic is building what it calls a unified ecosystem of hardware, software, and services. This includes AI-driven performance tuning, cross-device connectivity, and software platforms aimed at productivity and creativity.

Expanding across Asia Pacific

Under Wei’s leadership, ViewSonic has significantly increased its presence in major Asian economies. The strategy, he noted, is built on agility and customer-centricity. By adapting to local cultural nuances and working closely with partners, distributors, and end-users, the brand has been able to strengthen trust and deliver tailored solutions in education, enterprise, and entertainment.

“We’ve made it a priority to create strong local ecosystems,” Wei said. “Our approach is not just about launching products but about building meaningful relationships and delivering solutions that evolve alongside our customers.”

ESG commitments and certifications

Sustainability has become a cornerstone of the company’s product design and corporate commitments. In 2024, ViewSonic’s climate goals were validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), including a target to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 42% by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050. It also received an EcoVadis Silver rating, placing it in the top 8% of companies worldwide for ESG performance.

The company’s displays now integrate recyclable materials, energy-efficient backlight technologies, and mercury-free LED/laser light sources with lifespans of up to 30,000 hours. ViewSonic was also the first to achieve EPEAT Gold certification for digital signage. In addition, its packaging is now 97% recyclable, with a gradual phase-out of plastics in favour of FSC-certified materials.

The next wave of innovation

Wei sees AI-powered education platforms, intelligent meeting room solutions, and Direct View LED as the three most impactful trends for the professional AV and ICT sectors over the next two to three years. AI, he said, will enable personalised and adaptive learning, while Direct View LED technology is fast becoming the preferred choice for large-scale applications in corporate, retail, and public spaces.

At InfoComm India 2025, ViewSonic showcased its “Solutions that Shape the Future” vision with highlights including a 160-inch 4K COB LED display, a 168-inch portrait LED video wall, and immersive zones for classrooms, retail, and hybrid meeting rooms. The company also unveiled a Virtual Cricket Zone powered by edge-blending projection technology.

“These showcases reflect the strength of the broader ViewSonic ecosystem,” Wei said. “Our solutions are not only innovative but also easy to deploy, scalable, and aligned with our mission to transform how people create, work, and learn worldwide.”

Building for the future

Wei’s leadership philosophy, shaped by his experience across diverse Asia Pacific markets, emphasises adaptability, empathy, and transparency. He believes high-performing teams are built on trust and open communication, encouraging collaboration and direct ownership of solutions.

Looking ahead, ViewSonic plans to continue leveraging platforms such as InfoComm to strengthen industry partnerships, gain market insights, and further embed sustainability into its innovation roadmap. “Platforms like InfoComm allow us to showcase innovation while strengthening the professional AV ecosystem,” Wei said, stressing the importance of collaboration in driving the long-term growth of the industry.