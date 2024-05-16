Vineet Nayyar, former executive Vice Chairman of Tech Mahindra, dies; industry mourns

Vineet Nayyar, the former executive Vice Chairman of Tech Mahindra died on May 16 at the age of 85.

Tributes poured in from industry bodies and eminent personalities over the death of the IT doyen.

"We will always remember the significant contributions of Vineet Nayyar, former Executive Vice Chairman of Tech Mahindra. His visionary leadership and dedication have left an indelible mark on the industry. Our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues. His impact and achievements have carved a lasting legacy," IT industry body Nasscom took to social media platform X (formally Twitter) to express condolence.

Sharing grief, former MD and CEO of Tech Mahindra, CP Gurnani wrote, "Heartbreaking news..India has lost one its finest leaders today.. #VineetNayyar.. Personally, it's like losing the light that has led me for decades... He was friend, philosopher, brother, guide & statesman par excellence... My heart and thoughts with Reva and family. #OmShanti."

"I remember when @MahindraUni was just a dream. A vision originally framed by Vineet Nayyar of @tech_mahindra. So proud to preside over its 1st convocation today with @KTRTRS as Chief Guest & Dr. Ella of Bharat Biotech as Guest of Honour.And with the students as the celebrities!" Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, wrote on X.

It saddens me to share the news of the passing of Vineet Nayyar this morning.



Vineet was a larger than life figure in the Indian Business landscape.



A distinguished IAS officer, who then served with the World Bank, he became the first Chairman of GAIL



He then made a hugely… pic.twitter.com/ZLlfzNXJ2K — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 16, 2024

In another post, Mahindra wrote, "It saddens me to share the news of the passing of Vineet Nayyar this morning. Vineet was a larger than life figure in the Indian Business landscape. A distinguished IAS officer, who then served with the World Bank, he became the first Chairman of GAIL He then made a hugely successful transition to the private sector becoming the Managing Director of HCL Corporation Ltd., and the Vice Chairman of HCL Technologies Ltd. And it was from there that he and two of his close colleagues journeyed to Mahindra British Telecom. We called them the Three Musketeers!... Thank you Vineet, for your wisdom, your leadership and for committing the crowning part of your career to the Mahindra Group. Above all, thank you for your friendship. You will always live on in our hearts."

Vineet Nayyar's visionary leadership sculpted Tech Mahindra's success and left an indelible mark across the Mahindra Group.



As he passes on, his legacy as a true pioneer and leader forever endures within the Mahindra family. https://t.co/mgPp6puG9g — Mahindra Group (@MahindraRise) May 16, 2024

"Quite saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary Vineet Nayyar. As an institution builder, Vineet's contributions were foundational and his ambitious vision will continue to guide us. I've been fortunate to have had the opportunity to meet with him both in person and virtually..." Mohit Joshi, CEO & MD, Tech Mahindra wrote on X.

"Extremely tragic. Vineet Nayyar was a remarkable person. A generation of distinguished civil servants who have left a huge imprint on society is coming to an end. There is so much to learn from their lives," former Niti Ayog CEO and India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said.

Extremely tragic . Vineet Nayyar was a remarkable person. A generation of distinguished civil servants who have left a huge imprint on society is coming to an end . There is so much to learn from their lives . https://t.co/ZiuhqsWM3N — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) May 16, 2024

A post on X from GAIL (India) read, "In loving memory of Mr. Vineet Nayyar, Former Chairman & Managing Director of GAIL from 1987-91. His visionary leadership laid a strong foundation for GAIL's growth. His legacy will inspire us forever. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family and loved ones."

In loving memory of Mr. Vineet Nayyar, Former Chairman & Managing Director of GAIL from 1987-91. His visionary leadership laid a strong foundation for GAIL's growth. His legacy will inspire us forever. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family and loved ones.

.

.#GAIL… pic.twitter.com/cDm6lFqAbk — GAIL (India) Limited (@gailindia) May 16, 2024

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Mr Vineet Nayyar - who spearheaded the IL&FS resolution first as its Managing Director and then as its Vice Chairman. He later Resigned from the Board, due to his health, in 2020," a post from ILFS Group read.

Amit Misra, CEO of @Dazeinfo, wrote, "The passing of Vineet Nayyar marks the end of an era for the Indian business landscape. He left an indelible mark on multiple sectors through his visionary leadership & unwavering determination. Vineet's legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. Om Shanti."

Ronnie Screwvala, Indian entrepreneur, investor and film producer, "Very sad to hear of the passing of Vineet Nayyar. All our interactions have been always inspirational - his depth of knowledge across multiple spheres and his commitment to Community and country will be his legacy. RIP."

Nayyar was born in 1939 and had completed his master's in development economics from Williams College, Massachusetts. He career started with the Indian Administrative Services, holding several senior positions including that of a district magistrate, Haryana Agriculture Secretary and Director, Department Of Economic Affairs in the Union government before heading off to the World Bank where he worked for over 10 years. Vineet Nayyar became chairman of Mahindra Satyam in 2009.