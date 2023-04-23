vivo launches Pad2 tablet with 12.1-inch screen and Dimensity 9000 chipset

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer vivo has announced its latest tablet, the vivo Pad2. The new device boasts a 144Hz screen, a Dimensity 9000 chipset, and a 10,000mAh battery.

The vivo Pad2 features a 12.1-inch IPS LCD with a resolution of 1800 x 2880 pixels, offering a 144Hz refresh rate. The 7:5 aspect ratio of the panel makes it easy to handle vertical content. The Pad2 also sports a metal unibody design and quad speakers that are tuned with Golden Ear technology for an enhanced audio experience.

Under the hood, the tablet is equipped with a Dimensity 9000 chipset that is paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB of storage. The device also boasts a 13MP main camera on the back, accompanied by a 2MP macro lens, while the front-facing camera features an 8MP selfie cam. The Pad2's performance is supported by a 10,000mAh battery that can be charged quickly with 44W fast charging.

The software front of the vivo Pad2 is covered by OriginOS 3 based on Android 13, which promises a smooth and efficient user experience. Moreover, vivo has introduced a new keyboard cover case with a built-in trackpad and a second-generation stylus that attaches to the side of the tablet via magnets.

The vivo Pad2 is available in three colour options - grey, blue, and purple - and starts at CNY 2,499 (approximately Rs 30,000) for the baseline 8/128GB model, while the 12/512GB variant is priced at CNY 3,399 (approximately Rs 40,500).

While international pricing and availability have not yet been announced, the vivo Pad2 is expected to make its way to global markets soon.

