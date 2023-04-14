Europe sets up task force on ChatGPT to create common policy on AI privacy rules

The European Data Protection Board (EDPB) has taken a significant step toward setting a common policy on privacy rules for artificial intelligence by establishing a task force on ChatGPT. This move follows Italy's recent unilateral decision to curb ChatGPT and Germany's commissioner for data protection indicating that it may follow suit. Spain's AEPD watchdog has also announced that it will investigate potential data breaches by ChatGPT.

ChatGPT is an AI program that has gained attention for its ability to generate quick and comprehensive answers to a wide range of queries. With over 100 million monthly active users, it is the fastest-growing consumer application in history. However, its rapid growth has raised concerns about its potential impact on safety, privacy, and employment.

The EDPB members discussed the recent enforcement action taken by the Italian data protection authority against OpenAI, the company that owns ChatGPT. It was then decided that a dedicated task force would be launched to encourage cooperation and facilitate the exchange of information on enforcement actions that may be taken by data protection authorities.

"The EDPB decided to launch a dedicated task force to foster cooperation and to exchange information on possible enforcement actions conducted by data protection authorities," a statement read.

While member states hope to align their policy positions, a source told Reuters that it would take time to create general policies that are transparent. The attendees at the meeting included policy experts who presented opinions and exchanged ideas, but they were not decision-makers.

The EDPB oversees data protection rules in the European Union and is made up of national data protection watchdogs. Its goal is to create policies that are not intended to punish or impose rules that will affect OpenAI but rather to create general policies that are transparent. The discussion of ChatGPT was added to the body's agenda following a request from Spain earlier this week.

