Instagram revamps Reels with new video editing and discovery features

Instagram has unveiled a host of new features for Reels. The most significant change is the video editing process, which now allows users to edit uploaded video clips, audio, stickers, and text overlays all on the same screen, rather than having to go through each step separately. An editing feature for the timeline has been introduced, resembling the one found on TikTok. This feature aids in aligning audio and video clips, resulting in more seamless transitions.

The new update also includes a new Reels page, where users can easily find trending videos, including hashtags and songs that are currently popular on Instagram, along with how many videos use that particular audio. This feature will allow users to save the audio for later or apply it to their own video directly, giving them more options for content creation.

Instagram content creators will have access to enhanced tools for analyzing their content's performance and interacting with their audience. The updated analytics dashboard displays the overall time spent by viewers on a Reel, including replays, as well as the video's average watch time.

Additionally, creators will be notified when a new follower found them through a Reel video, making it easier to track their audience and create content that resonates with them.

The new update also includes an improvement to the Reels gifting feature, which allows fans to send virtual tips to their favourite creators. The latest feature now enables creators to view the identities of their fans who have sent them virtual gifts. Creators can show their appreciation by tapping on a heart icon in response. This addition is likely to keep content creators happy and incentivised to continue producing high-quality content on the platform.

