Vivo S1 Pro with diamond-shaped quad rear camera setup launched in India: Check price, features

Chinese phonemaker Vivo launched its latest entrant, Vivo S1 Pro, in India on Friday. The phone stands out because of its diamond-shaped quad rear camera. Vivo S1 Pro is the latest phone in the company's S series that was primarily launched for offline customers. However, Vivo S1 Pro will be sold on online forums as well.

Vivo S1 Pro price and offers in India:

The phone has been priced at Rs 19,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. It has been priced cheaper than its avatar in the Philippines market. Launched in November in Philippines, the Vivo S1 Pro was priced at roughly Rs 22,400 in the market.

The phone comes in three colour options, white, black and blue.

There are a few offers that Vivo S1 Pro customers could avail. ICICI Bank is offering a 10 per cent cashback and one-time free screen replacement for offline shoppers. Online customers can avail the one-time free screen replacement benefit till January 31. The cashback offer is available for credit card EMI purchases and no-cost EMI options up to nine months.

Vivo S1 Pro features:

The Vivo S1 Pro runs on Android 9 Pie and features a 6.38-inch full HD+ (1080X2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display. The phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC.

The quad camera consists of 48MP primary sensor with f/1.8 lens, an 8MP secondary sensor, two 2MP sensprs for macro and bokeh shots. The Vivo S1 Pro also comes with electronics image stabilisation (EIS) to resist shakes and jerks in videos. There is a 32MP selfie camera too at the front.

Vivo S1 Pro has a 4,500mAh battery and is supported by 18W Dual Engine fast charging.

