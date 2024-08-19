Vivo V40 with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC goes on first sale in India: Price, sale offers, specs

Vivo V40 was launched in India recently at a starting price of Rs 34,999. The highlights of the camera smartphone includes with ZEISS-supported rear camera, IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and a 5,500 mAh battery. It is now available for purchase in India for the first time on Flipkart.

Vivo V40 will compete against iQOO Neo 9 Pro, Xiaomi 14 Civi, OnePlus 12R and more. Vivo V40 Pro was also launched in India on the same day at Rs 49,999.

Vivo V40 price, sale offers

Vivo V40 was launched in three storage variants. The 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 34,999, the 256GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 36,999 and the 512GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 41,999.

It is available in Ganges Blue, Lotus Purple and Titanium Grey colour variants.

It is now available for purchase on Flipkart and Vivo’s website. Buyers will get an instant bank discount of 10 per cent on HDFC and SBI Bank cards. They will also get 6 months of free accidental and liquid damage along with flat 10 per cent instant cashback.

Great moments, greater offers. Buy vivo V40 Series now at 10% instant cashback.



Click the link below to buy now.https://t.co/I8kOs3GiMi#vivoV40Series #10Yearsofvivo #ZEISSPortraitSoPro pic.twitter.com/xlTa4TkQac — vivo India (@Vivo_India) August 19, 2024

Vivo V40 specifications

Vivo V40 comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 4,500 nits peak brightness for vibrant visuals. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and offers 8GB of RAM and 8GB of virtual RAM for smooth multitasking. It also offers up to 256 GB internal storage.

For photography, it features a dual 50MP rear cameras that support Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for capturing high-quality photos and videos. It also comes with 50MP front camera that Vivo claims will provide excellent selfies.

As for battery, Vivo V40 is equipped with a 5,500mAh battery that supports 80W FlashCharge for quick and efficient charging. The handset is slim and lightweight with a thickness of 7.6mm and a weight of 190 grams.