Quick commerce giants Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, Zepto see record sales during Raksha Bandhan

The major players in India's quick commerce sector, including Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart, recently shared impressive sales figures and milestones as they celebrated Raksha Bandhan. The occassion marks the beginning India's grand festive season that culminates in celebrations of Diwali later this year. All three quick commerce companies have registered record sales compared to their performance in 2023.

Albinder Dhindsa, CEO of Blinkit, took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the company’s record-breaking performance during Raksha Bandhan. He shared, "We’ll cross all-time high orders in a day on Blinkit in a couple of minutes. We also hit the highest-ever OPM (orders per minute), GMV, chocolate sales, and most other metrics today!" At the peak of the festival rush, Blinkit recorded 693 rakhis sold per minute (RPM). Dhindsa expressed his gratitude to customers, particularly those who placed their first order with Blinkit, saying, "Thank you to all our customers (especially the ones who placed their first Blinkit order today) for trusting our service. Happy Raksha Bandhan to all."

Zepto’s CEO, Aadit Palicha, celebrated a significant milestone on LinkedIn, revealing, "We just crossed 1 million Lifafas—what a crazy way to end a Sunday night! All-time high on orders, sales, and first-time buyers as well. The team and I couldn't be more grateful to our customers." Co-founder Kaivalya V also reflected on the company's growth, noting, "Festivals are a great time to reflect on our growth in a more fun way. We've already sold 4x more rakhis than we did last year, and the party is just getting started." He added that Zepto is just "a few clicks and less than 10 minutes away" for customers needing last-minute festival essentials.

Swiggy Instamart also witnessed an exceptional surge in sales. Co-founder Phani Kishan shared on X, "Celebrations of Raksha Bandhan fully underway—clocking higher orders per minute (OPM) than our peak yesterday, which was a historical high in itself." He continued, "Expecting to sell as many rakhis today as we did till today this year (and that's already 5x of last year!)." The previous day, he had excitedly posted, "We've sold 5x the number of rakhis this year on @SwiggyInstamart than what we sold the entirety of last year, and we have Raksha Bandhan yet to come tomorrow!"

The announcements clearly indicate the growing trend of consumers turning to quick commerce platforms for their festival shopping needs.