Vivo V60 launching in India today with Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 and Zeiss triple camera system: See expected price and specs

Vivo is set to unveil the V60 in India today (August 12) at 12 pm IST, positioning it as the successor to the V50 launched in February. The event will be streamed live on Vivo India’s social media platforms and YouTube channel, with availability expected through Flipkart, Amazon, and Vivo’s online store after launch.

Advertisement

The V60 is confirmed to feature a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera system paired with AI-based imaging and productivity tools. Powering the device is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, which Vivo claims delivers a 27 percent improvement in CPU performance and a 30 percent boost in GPU capabilities. The phone will run Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15.

Leaks suggest the handset will be priced between ₹37,000 and ₹40,000. It will be available in Auspicious Gold, Mist Grey, and Moonlit Blue colour options.

Expected specifications include a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, a hole-punch cutout for the front camera, and minimal bezels. The rear camera setup is likely to include a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor with OIS, a 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto lens, and an ultra-wide camera, while the front will sport a 50MP selfie shooter.

Advertisement

The V60 will also pack a 6,500mAh battery, although charging speed details are yet to be revealed.