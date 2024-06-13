Vivo X Fold 3 Pro goes on first sale in India today on Flipkart, Amazon: Check India price, sale offers

scorecardresearch
Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Vivo X Fold 3 device comes with an 8.03-inch AMOLED display

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Vivo X Fold 3 Pro

Vivo launched a new generation of its foldable smartphone called Vivo X Fold 3 Pro in India at a starting price of Rs 1,59,999. The highlights of the smartphone include an 8.03-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, IPX8 rating, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and a Zeiss-branded triple rear cameras. It is now available for purchase in India. Vivo Z Fold 3 Pro will compete with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro pricing and availability

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is priced at Rs 1,59,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant and is available in Celestial Black. It is now available on sale on the Vivo India website, Amazon, and Flipkart.

As for sale offers, buyers will get up to 10 per cent instant cashback with ICICI, SBI, HDFC, AMEX, and HSBC banks. With a V-Upgrade exchange bonus of up to INR 10,000, and 20 per cent on V-Shield protection. Additionally, they will also get a special One Time Screen Replacement for up to 6 months.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro features and specifications

The Vivo X Fold3 Pro boasts an 8.03-inch AMOLED inner screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6.53-inch AMOLED cover display, both supporting HDR10 and Dolby Vision. The main screen and cover screen have 91.77 percent and 90.92 percent screen-to-body ratios respectively.

The phone gets a Zeiss-backed triple rear camera setup. The camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 64MP telephoto sensor with 3x zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. Both the inner and cover screens have 32MP selfie cameras.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, the device comes with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. Vivo claims the phone features a carbon fibre hinge designed to endure 100 folds per day for over 12 years. It has an IPX8 rating for dust and water resistance.

Published on: Jun 13, 2024, 2:47 PM IST
