Vivo X200 Pro review: A flagship photography powerhouse

The Vivo X200 Pro has made a bold entry into the flagship smartphone market. Building on the foundation of its predecessor, the Vivo X100 Pro, the X200 Pro brings enhanced camera technology, refined design, and flagship-grade performance to the table.

With tough competition from devices like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and Oppo Find X8 Pro, Vivo aims to stand out as the go-to choice for photography enthusiasts. But is the Vivo X200 Pro the all-rounder flagship it claims to be? Let’s dive into the details.

Design and Build: Premium and Durable

• Materials: Aluminium frame, matte-finish glass back.

• Protection: Armor Glass (front), IP69 certification.

• Colours: Cosmos Black and Titanium Gray.

The Vivo X200 Pro makes a strong visual statement with its oversized camera module, clearly indicating its photographic prowess. The matte glass back resists fingerprints, and the device’s aluminium frame feels sturdy, offering excellent durability. The addition of IP69 certification - providing protection against high-pressure water jets - sets it apart from the typical IP68-rated competition.

That said, the large camera module does create noticeable top-heaviness, which can be awkward during gaming or prolonged use. While the ergonomic refinements, such as slightly rounded display edges, enhance the in-hand feel, the phone’s 208g weight may not appeal to users preferring lighter devices.

Display: Stunning Visuals for Media Lovers

• Type: 6.78-inch AMOLED.

• Resolution: 1.5K (1260 x 2800).

• Refresh Rate: Adaptive 120Hz (down to 0.1Hz).

• Brightness: Peak 4500 nits (HDR).

The Vivo X200 Pro features an AMOLED panel that delivers sharp, vibrant visuals, making it ideal for content consumption. With HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support, streaming Netflix or YouTube in HDR looks stunning. Its adaptive refresh rate technology adjusts from 120Hz to as low as 0.1Hz, optimising power efficiency without compromising smoothness.

In real-world tests, the display brightness peaked at around 1990 nits in auto-brightness mode, ensuring excellent visibility under direct sunlight. While some users might expect a 1440p resolution at this price point, the 1.5K panel strikes a fine balance between sharpness and energy efficiency.

Reliable Performance

• Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400 (4nm).

• RAM and Storage: 16GB LPDDR5X + 512GB UFS 4.0.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset ensures fast and efficient performance, handling multitasking, app launches, and light gaming effortlessly. With 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, it offers smooth day-to-day operation and quick app switching.

• Geekbench Multi-Core: Higher than the Oppo Find X8 Pro.

• Gaming Performance: Games like Call of Duty: Mobile run at 120 FPS with Vivo’s performance mode enabled. However, during sustained gaming sessions of titles like Genshin Impact, the phone tends to throttle, and minor heating becomes apparent.

For gamers, the X200 Pro is adequate but not exceptional. While it can handle graphically intensive games, those seeking dedicated gaming performance might prefer devices like the iQOO 13.

Cameras: A Game-Changer for Photography

• Main Sensor: 200MP periscope telephoto with OIS.

• Other Cameras:

• 50MP primary sensor with improved image processing.

• 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

• Front Camera: 32MP with enhanced low-light capabilities.

The cameras are the highlight of the Vivo X200 Pro, and for good reason. The upgraded 200MP periscope telephoto camera delivers exceptional results, particularly for portraits and zoom photography. Edge detection is precise, and the colours are natural, making it a favourite for capturing intricate details.

Daylight performance is impressive, with natural colours and great dynamic range. The ultra-wide lens also benefits from Vivo’s new V3+ imaging chip, improving colour consistency across lenses.

While low-light performance is excellent overall, the smaller main sensor compared to the X100 Pro means a slight reduction in detail retention. However, the X200 Pro compensates with better colour reproduction and dynamic range, resulting in visually appealing night shots.

The Vivo X200 Pro supports 8K recording and offers advanced video tools like 4K at 120 FPS and LOG video format for professional editing. This makes it a versatile device for content creators.

Battery and Charging: A Standout Performer

• Battery: 6,000mAh.

• Charging: 90W wired, 30W wireless.

The Vivo X200 Pro’s 6,000mAh battery is one of the largest in its segment, offering stellar endurance. In testing, it delivered nearly 10 hours of screen-on time under medium-to-heavy use, including gaming, camera use, and video streaming. For lighter users, the phone easily lasts two full days.

The 90W wired charging replenishes the battery in about 45 minutes, while the 30W wireless charging is a convenient addition for users who prefer cord-free setups.

Software: Smooth Yet Bloatware-Heavy

• Operating System: FunTouch OS 15 (based on Android 15).

• Update Commitment: 4 years of Android updates, 5 years of security patches.

Vivo has significantly refined FunTouch OS, with smoother animations and a cleaner UI. However, the inclusion of unnecessary bloatware detracts from the overall experience. While the update commitment is decent, competitors like Samsung and Google offer slightly longer support.

Verdict: Should You Buy the Vivo X200 Pro?

The Vivo X200 Pro shines as a photography-first flagship with impressive battery life and a premium build. Its standout camera system, led by the innovative 200MP telephoto lens, sets it apart from competitors, making it an ideal choice for mobile photography enthusiasts.

However, its hefty design, bloatware-heavy software, and middling gaming performance may not appeal to everyone. If your primary focus is camera quality and battery life, the Vivo X200 Pro delivers exceptional value. For gamers or those seeking a sleeker flagship experience, alternatives like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra or iQOO 13 might be more suitable.

At Rs 94,999, the Vivo X200 Pro is a compelling choice for anyone prioritising mobile photography and long-lasting battery life in a premium flagship.