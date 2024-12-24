Vivo Y29 5G launched in India: Price, features, availability and all you need to know

Vivo has launched the Vivo Y29 5G smartphone in India. It is a mid-range device with a starting price of Rs 13,999, and has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. Vivo also claims that it has "Military Grade" durability. This makes it the first in its segment with this level of durability.

It features a sleek design with a unique circular Dynamic Light, which enhances the camera module with vibrant lights during music playback and dynamic reminders. It has a slim 8.1mm frame and weighs 198g.

It has a 6.68-inch 120Hz LCD screen and 1000 nits of peak brightness, which ensures clear viewing under bright sunlight. These numbers are in line with its competitors at similar price points.

In the camera department, the Vivo Y29 5G comes with a 50MP rear camera with AI Night Mode captures detailed low-light shots, while the 8MP front camera ensures sharp selfies. There's a secondary 0.08MP camera too. It has modes like Scene Modes, AI Photo Enhance, AI Erase, and a rear flash further to improve clarity and quality. This rear flash is a ring-like LED unit that supports dynamic lighting, which allows users to customise the flashing lights in different colours during music playback or reminders and other alerts.

At its heart is a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, which is built on a 6nm architecture. The device also houses a 5500mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge. It's no slouch, charging fully in 79 minutes according to Vivo's claims. The company also said that it maintains 80% battery capacity over four years.

Connectivity options of the Vivo Y29 5G include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, OTG, FM, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Vivo Y29 5G is available with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It runs on Funtouch OS 14, which is based on Android 14. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the power button.

Pricing and Availability

4GB/128GB: Rs 13,999

6GB/128GB: Rs 15,499

8GB/128GB: Rs 16,999

8GB/256GB: Rs 18,999

The Vivo Y29 5G comes in Diamond Black, Glacier Blue, and Titanium Gold shades. It is available for purchase via the Vivo India website.