Vivo’s colour-changing V23 series to launch in India on January 5, here’s what we know so far

Vivo is going to launch its Vivo V23 series in India on January 5 and we expect to see the Vivo V23 5G and the Vivo V23 Pro 5G get launched officially. While the company has not officially revealed much about the devices, the specifications, colour options, pricing details, etc, have all been tipped online.

So far, thanks to the online tips, we know that the Vivo V23 is going to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC paired with upto 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The Vivo V23 might have a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It might come with a 4,200mAh battery and with 44W fast charging support.

The Vivo V23 might feature a 64MP primary shooter along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. According to a tipster, the smartphone might have a 50MP camera on the front along with an 8MP shooter. The Vivo V23 is expected to run on Android 12 with Vivo’s Funtouch OS 12 on top.

The Vivo V23 Pro has been tipped to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. The device is expected to feature a 6.56-inch 3D-curved AMOLED screen and 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected to come with a 4,300mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

Vivo V23 Pro is expected to have a 108MP camera on the back as its primary shooter along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. On the front there is a 50MP camera and an 8MP camera. Like the Vivo V23, the Vivo V23 Pro is also expected to run Vivo’s Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12.

Vivo V23 and V23 Pro expected price

Both the devices are expected to launch in Sunshine Gold and Stardust Black colour options. According to reports and tipsters, the Vivo V23 is expected to be priced between Rs 26,000 and Rs 29,000.

The Vivo V23 Pro is expected to be priced between Rs 37,000 and Rs 40,000.

