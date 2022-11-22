Elon Musk plans to hire engineers in India to 'decentralize' Twitter

Elon Musk is finally done with the layoffs at Twitter and plans to hire more people. During a hands-on meeting with Twitter employees, Musk revealed his plans to hire more people in the engineering and sales departments. During the discussion, as reported by The Verge, Musk announced that he wanted to decentralize Twitter by setting up engineering teams in Japan, India, Indonesia, and Brazil.

In the meeting, he claimed that the technology stack of Twitter needs to be built from scratch. He also claimed that it is a good idea to "somewhat decentralize things". As a part of this, Musk hinted at setting up engineering teams in India as well. The report does not specify what kind of engineers or sales executives Musk is planning to hire. However, he did emphasize the need to get software engineers who are great at writing software and called it the 'highest priority'.

Reportedly, Elon Musk had this meeting on the very same day when there were undisclosed job cuts in the sales department of Twitter. The company has already laid off most of the senior leadership in the sales department.

New Compensation for Twitter Employees

Musk also spoke about the compensation benefits that will be offered to the employees that are still with Twitter. He claimed that they will be paid in stock options and every once in a while they will get a chance to liquidate those stocks. Musk's other brand SpaceX also functions in a similar fashion.

During the meeting, Musk appreciated Twitter's presence in Japan. He even claimed that Twitter is not US-centric. In fact, he claimed that it is Japan-centric owning roughly the same number of daily active users as US while having a much lower population.

Elon Musk's Twitter has conducted a series of layoffs starting right from top with the departure of former CEO Parag Agrawal to even contractual workers for the company. The company seems to be facing trouble with the relaunch of the Twitter Blue subscription. Musk had deferred the relaunch to November 29. However, a Monday tweet from the billionaire deferred it further with no mention of a specific date.

