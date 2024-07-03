'We are keeping India in mind': OpenAI VP Srinivas Narayanan on AI and how it's transforming industries globally

Speaking at the Global India AI Summit, OpenAI VP Srinivas Narayanan underlined India's growing influence on the company's development decisions, highlighting the country's rapidly evolving AI landscape and its entrepreneurs' innovative spirit.

"We have been developing a growing habit on a leadership team to keep learning from India," Narayanan stated, emphasising the company's commitment to understanding and addressing the unique needs of the Indian market. "We're keeping India in mind in whatever important decisions we are making."

Narayanan reflected on the remarkable progress in AI over the past decade, particularly in developing generally intelligent models like OpenAI's own GPT, which was initially conceived as a research preview. "In the last 18 months," he remarked, "we have seen that people are using it [GPT] in transformative ways, and it's impacting people's daily lives, including here in India. This has created a new interface to computing."

He highlighted the versatility of these intelligent systems, noting that they are being employed across a wide range of industries. "When you have generally intelligent systems," Narayanan explained, "people are able to put them to use in lots of different applications... We are seeing AI being used in lots of new industries across the world."

Narayanan specifically acknowledged the role of AI in accelerating India's already dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem. "AI has already added speed and dynamism to the already dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem in India," he observed. "Entrepreneurs understand market gaps. They are building innovative products."

He emphasised OpenAI's mission to democratise access to AI, stating, "We're reducing the cost of intelligence, enabling developers to write code and helping them create completely conversational and natural interfaces to computing."