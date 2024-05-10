'We missed the mark with this video': Apple apologises for controversial iPad Pro advertisement

Apple, on Thursday, issued an apology following backlash over its latest iPad Pro advertisement titled 'Crush', reported Ad Age magazine.

The ad, which showcased the destruction of various symbols of creativity like musical instruments and a camera, was criticised for being insensitive and deviating from Apple's traditional brand image. The animation was seen as an unwarranted portrayal of the brand as an antidote to a dystopian world.

Apple’s vice president of marketing communications, Tor Myhren, apologised according to the Ad Age report. He said, “Creativity is in our DNA at Apple, and it’s incredibly important to us to design products that empower creatives all over the world. Our goal is to always celebrate the myriad of ways users express themselves and bring their ideas to life through iPad,” Myhren said. “We missed the mark with this video, and we’re sorry.”

The ad, which has amassed over a million views on Apple's YouTube channel and was shared by CEO Tim Cook on social media, evoked negative reactions from netizens and celebrities alike. Actor Hugh Grant referred to it as 'the destruction of the human experience courtesy of Silicon Valley'.

The iPad Pro, touted as the 'thinnest Apple product ever' with upgraded displays and a new chip for artificial intelligence computing, was unveiled on Tuesday. The company, however, decided not to run the controversial ad on TV, according to AdAge. Despite the criticism, the ad remains posted on the company's official YouTube account.