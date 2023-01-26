Wearable ultrasound tech coming soon with accurate real-time heart scans

Wearable technology has come a long way in recent years with a wide range of devices now available to monitor everything from our fitness levels to our sleep patterns. For those who suffer from heart conditions, heightened anxiety, or who simply want to keep track of their health conditions, a new wearable ultrasound patch will be available soon that can revolutionise how we monitor our heart health.

The device is a small patch that can be worn on the skin and uses ultrasound technology to scan the heart in real-time. The patch is designed to be worn on the chest, and it uses a small ultrasound probe to capture images of the heart as it beats. The images are then analyzed by the device's software, which can detect any abnormalities or issues with the heart's function.

One of the biggest advantages of this technology is that it allows for real-time monitoring of the heart, which means that any issues can be detected and treated much sooner than with traditional diagnostic methods. This is particularly important for people who are at risk of heart disease, as early detection can greatly improve the chances of a successful outcome.

The researchers at the University of California-San Diego are now working on further developing the technology and making it more user-friendly. They are also exploring the possibility of integrating the device with other wearable technologies, such as fitness trackers, to create a more comprehensive health monitoring system.

Past attempts at wearable ultrasound arrays have relied on thin metal films that limit the design's complexity.

Another advantage of the device is its portability and ease of use. Unlike traditional ultrasound machines, which are large and bulky, the patch is small and lightweight, making it easy to wear and use on the go. This means that it could be used in a variety of settings, including at home, at work, or even while travelling.

“The technology enables anybody to use ultrasound imaging on the go,” says project leader Professor Sheng Xu in a media release.

The wearable ultrasound patch is a promising new technology that has the potential to greatly improve the way we monitor and diagnose heart disease. With its real-time monitoring capabilities and portability, it could become an essential tool to monitor body statistics for athletes too.

“The device can be attached to the chest with minimal constraint to the subjects’ movement, even providing a continuous recording of cardiac activities before, during and after exercise,” postdoctoral researcher Xiaoxiang Gao said.

At the moment, the patch is still in the development stage, but the hope is that it will be available to the public in the near future. In the meantime, the researchers are working to refine the technology, making it smaller and more precise. The team is also working to develop compatible software so that the data collected can be easily accessed and shared with healthcare providers.

The device could offer a more direct way to monitor heart health, allowing people to receive treatment quickly before their condition worsens. If successful, this could be a major breakthrough in the field of cardiac care, offering those with heart conditions a greater level of independence and peace of mind.

