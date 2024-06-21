‘We're going to be quite attached’: AI expert predicts a future like the movie HER

Artificial intelligence is on the verge of transforming not just our technological landscape but our very relationships with technology itself. In an exclusive conversation with Tech Today's Aayush Ailawadi, Toby Walsh predicted a future where AI transcends its current role as a tool and evolves into something far more intimate.

"AI is going to be the operating system of all of our devices," Walsh states. "Everything...our front door bells, our lights...our cars, our toasters. Everything is being connected to the Internet." But unlike our current interfaces, interaction with this interconnected world will be driven by conversation, with AI assistants anticipating our needs and offering personalised responses.

"We're going to become quite attached to these devices," Walsh predicts. "They're going to...It's going to be quite an intimate, quite a deep relationship. We have them...It's going to be quite many specs. You know, the movie HER actually was, I think, quite prescient of what it's going to be."

This raises profound questions: What are the psychological and social implications of such intimate human-AI relationships? Will these relationships enhance or diminish our human connections? How do we ensure that AI is developed ethically, enhancing our humanity rather than detracting from it? As we stand on the precipice of this new era, grappling with these questions is as vital as technological innovation itself.