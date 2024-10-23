Western Digital unveils record-breaking 32TB and 26TB HDDs to tackle AI data demands

Western Digital (WDC) has set a new benchmark in data storage with the launch of the world’s highest-capacity ePMR hard drives, aimed at hyperscalers, cloud service providers, and enterprise data centres. The company’s latest offerings include 32TB UltraSMR drives and 26TB CMR HDDs, specifically designed to meet the growing demands of data-driven industries, especially in the context of AI advancements.

The new drives leverage Western Digital’s energy-assisted PMR (ePMR) technology, which boosts both capacity and efficiency, making them ideal for large-scale data environments. Hyperscalers and enterprises can now benefit from significantly reduced total cost of ownership (TCO), thanks to the innovative features such as OptiNAND™, ArmorCache™, and a triple-stage actuator (TSA). These technologies are essential for handling massive workloads in AI-driven environments where seamless data storage and retrieval are paramount.

“Our CMR and UltraSMR technology isn’t just breaking records—it’s giving customers the efficiency and TCO benefits they’ve been asking for, and we’re not done yet,” said Ravi Pendekanti, Senior Vice President of Product Management at Western Digital.

As AI systems advance, the data they generate continues to grow exponentially, creating new challenges for storage solutions. Western Digital’s new drives cater directly to these needs, playing a critical role in the AI data cycle by ensuring efficient data ingestion, storage, and accessibility. Businesses relying on AI can now access high-capacity, low-power storage solutions that reduce operational costs without compromising performance.

The new 32TB UltraSMR HDDs and 26TB CMR drives are now available for hyperscalers and enterprises, with wider adoption expected by the end of 2024.