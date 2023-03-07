Westinghouse launches new smart TV line-up in India; check price, other details

Westinghouse TV, a US-based consumer electronics company, has launched 24-inch, 40-inch, and 55-inch TV models in India. The 24-inch and 40-inch models have been introduced in the recently launched Pi series and the 55-inch model in the Quantum series on March 8, exclusively on Amazon. Westinghouse TV entered the Indian market in October 2021 with an exclusive licensing agreement with the Indian TV manufacturer Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL). SPPL is also the official brand licensee and manufacturer of Kodak and Thomson TVs in India. Besides manufacturing in Noida, it had invested in a fully automated TV manufacturing plant in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh.

Priced at Rs 6,999, the 24-inch smart TV will be HD-ready but will not compromise on connectivity ports. It will house 2 HDMI connectors along with 2 USB ports. In addition, it will also have 20W bottom-firing dual speakers. The TV will offer access to a variety of apps and games via the Google Play Store, such as YouTube, Prime Video, Sony Liv, and Zee5. The TV will have 512 MB of RAM and 4 GB of storage.

The 40-inch TV is priced at Rs 13,499. This smart TV will get full HD resolution but will share similar features, including 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports and 30W bottom-firing dual speakers with Digital Audio Output. The company also claims the models to have a Digital Noise Filter and an A+ Panel with a brightness of up to 300 Nits.

In addition to the two TVs, the company is also launching the Quantum 55-inch TV model. This Android TV will feature an DLED screen with a 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) resolution. This Android smart TV will feature 3 HDMI ports along with 2 USB ports, Digital Noise Filter, A35*4 processor (chipset) with 2 GB of RAM and 8 GB of onboard storage for downloading apps. The 55-inch model is priced at Rs 29,999.

India’s smart TV market was valued at $9.88 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7% from 2023 to 2030, per Grand View Research. The growth of the TV market is fuelled by increasing disposable income, rising OTT services and internet connectivity in rural areas motivating the rural population to upgrade TVs. Looking at the potential of the smart TV segment in India, brands such as Xiaomi, Realme, Hisense and even premium products from LG and Samsung have entered the Indian market.